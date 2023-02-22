PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.11-$2.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.34 billion-$2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion. PROG also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.11-2.54 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

PROG Price Performance

PRG stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. 1,539,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.09. PROG has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $32.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74.

Institutional Trading of PROG

About PROG

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in PROG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,770,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PROG by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in PROG by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PROG by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in PROG by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

