ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Trading Down 10.7%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.94. Approximately 22,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 383,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACDC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ProFrac from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ProFrac from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ProFrac from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ProFrac from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

ProFrac Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.58.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

