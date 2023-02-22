Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.57

Shares of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as high as $1.81. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.81, with a volume of 10,300 shares traded.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

