Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.42

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as high as $0.44. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 112,800 shares.

Predictive Oncology Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

