Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $208,496.04 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Radu Barsan sold 2,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $208,496.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,302.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Radu Barsan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 9th, Radu Barsan sold 2,197 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $183,317.68.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.5 %

POWI stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,832. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $98.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.71.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

