Potrero Capital Research LLC Makes New Investment in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,000. Light & Wonder accounts for about 4.0% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned about 0.15% of Light & Wonder at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNW. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,857,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,137,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,954,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,144,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,839,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Light & Wonder from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Light & Wonder Price Performance

Light & Wonder Company Profile

Shares of Light & Wonder stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $62.66. 59,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Light & Wonder, Inc engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

