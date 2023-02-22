Potrero Capital Research LLC Invests $3.57 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 33,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,569,000. Airbnb accounts for approximately 2.4% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 19,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.68, for a total transaction of $1,860,688.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total transaction of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,362,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,796 shares of company stock valued at $76,884,266. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Airbnb Stock Down 1.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.41.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.87. 2,312,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,894,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $179.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.