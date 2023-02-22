POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Down to $65.14

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.14, but opened at $63.44. POSCO shares last traded at $63.32, with a volume of 67,010 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
POSCO Holdings Inc engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stainless steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.
