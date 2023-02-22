Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) Stake Cut by Sandia Investment Management LP

Sandia Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,875 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pontem were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pontem by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pontem by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 54,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pontem during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,560,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pontem Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PNTM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 7,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,723. Pontem Co. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $10.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Pontem Profile

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on global and regional consumer brands businesses.

