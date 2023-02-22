Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 578.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,504 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Avantor were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,469,000 after buying an additional 3,164,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after purchasing an additional 439,147 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after buying an additional 3,854,096 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,155,000 after buying an additional 5,727,841 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 16.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 8,990,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,208,000 after buying an additional 1,239,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

AVTR traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. 1,598,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,991,540. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

