Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 817,839 American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 817,839 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $9,847,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.13% of American Airlines Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAL has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

In other American Airlines Group news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAL traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 9,757,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,568,783. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.26. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,546.00 and a beta of 1.54.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.