Point72 Europe London LLP Takes $447,000 Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,037 shares during the period. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 5.50 to CHF 3.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 4 to CHF 2.90 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, AlphaValue cut Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13,455,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,974,555. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.09.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.