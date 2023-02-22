Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 47,704 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Point72 Europe London LLP reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,704 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 293.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530,547 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,334,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.64. The company had a trading volume of 423,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,430. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $105.45.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

