Point72 Europe London LLP Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Point72 Europe London LLP reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139,001 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises about 1.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Charles Schwab by 9.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,042,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,993,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,282 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after buying an additional 851,066 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,076,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,270,000 after buying an additional 68,423 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $1,109,194,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,879,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 20,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,671,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,337,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 682,643 shares of company stock worth $54,555,107 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.1 %

SCHW stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.96. 1,244,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,550,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $145.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

