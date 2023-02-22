Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $6.02 Million in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000. Cboe Global Markets comprises about 0.9% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,751,000 after purchasing an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 25.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,477,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,409,000 after acquiring an additional 505,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,347,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,660,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,343,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,051,000 after acquiring an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 17.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 933,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 136,328 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.25.

Shares of CBOE traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.46. 952,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading

