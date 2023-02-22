Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires Shares of 44,100 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the third quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.9% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.5% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $1,380,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.0% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 17,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.92. 1,784,977 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,476,482. The firm has a market cap of $407.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.