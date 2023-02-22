Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires Shares of 14,582 CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CF. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in CF Industries by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CF. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.38.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of CF Industries stock traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $85.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,666. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.63. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $73.42 and a one year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.69.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.80%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.