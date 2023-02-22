Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 350,500 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,466,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $82,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% in the 3rd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.08. The company had a trading volume of 389,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day moving average is $61.12.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.82%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Articles

