Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $172.09 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,979,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,493 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up about 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Monster Beverage worth $172,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,494,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,782,000 after buying an additional 1,654,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,682,000 after buying an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,350,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,042,000 after buying an additional 752,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,100,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

MNST traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.64. 423,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,430. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.88. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $105.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.25.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,520.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

