Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 181.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,160 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.26% of Motorola Solutions worth $95,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,657,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,318,000 after acquiring an additional 264,011 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 149.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,583,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $354,605,000 after purchasing an additional 947,497 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,447,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,472,000 after purchasing an additional 19,343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,012,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,133 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,750. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $265.30. 180,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,887. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $275.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.80.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

