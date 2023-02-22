Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 154.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868,656 shares during the period. Expedia Group comprises approximately 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $134,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.61. The company had a trading volume of 407,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.92. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.49.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.83.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

