Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 327,528 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,259,065 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,528 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Starbucks worth $106,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,922 shares of company stock worth $1,466,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,654,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,135. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $110.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

