PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.23. PLx Pharma shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 151,900 shares.

PLx Pharma Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.84.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PLx Pharma by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 987,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 794,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its stake in PLx Pharma by 100.0% during the third quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 125,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 62,673 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 44.5% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 21.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.