PlatinX Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One PlatinX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and $162,946.45 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

