Piper Sandler Cuts Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target to $24.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 107.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 5.9 %

ASPN stock opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $473.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc acquired 10,526,316 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $100,000,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,914,047. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 2,700 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,003.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $727,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee in May 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

