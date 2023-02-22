Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Photronics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.48 EPS.

Photronics Price Performance

PLAB stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Photronics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

