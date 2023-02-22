Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Photronics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.48 EPS.

Photronics Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ PLAB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.91. 295,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,233. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Photronics has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $25.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81.

Get Photronics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Transactions at Photronics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Photronics

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at $977,048.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Photronics by 3,942.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Photronics

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.