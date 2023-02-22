Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Photronics had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $211.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Photronics updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.48 EPS.

Photronics Stock Down 9.0 %

PLAB opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Photronics has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $25.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Photronics

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

