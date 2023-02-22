Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $99.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $111.17.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

