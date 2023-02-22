Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after buying an additional 13,126,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 652.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,894,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977,719 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 460.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,221,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.09.

In other news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.80. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $111.17. The company has a market capitalization of $154.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

