Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos Sells 80,000 Shares

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,875. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.