Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos Sells 80,000 Shares

Feb 22nd, 2023

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMGet Rating) Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,438,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,875. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $109.81. The firm has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.80.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

