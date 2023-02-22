Pharos Energy (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Trading Up 15%

Pharos Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 15% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 3,644 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 1,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29.

Pharos Energy Plc engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

