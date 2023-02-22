PFS Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cigna by 12.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 391,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $22,587,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 54.4% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Cigna by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Cigna Price Performance
CI opened at $293.98 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $218.52 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.
Cigna Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cigna (CI)
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
- Akamai Technologies Earnings Sell-Off. A Buying Opportunity?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks Whose Price Action Is Beating The Market
- What is the Dividend Capture Strategy? How to Use it
- How to Trade Penny Stocks: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.