PFS Investments Inc. Trims Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

PFS Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cigna by 12.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 391,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $108,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares during the period. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $22,587,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 54.4% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Cigna by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Cigna from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

CI opened at $293.98 on Wednesday. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $218.52 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.95%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

