PFS Investments Inc. Sells 790 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth $64,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of DE stock opened at $427.17 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $424.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $397.63.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.80%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.81.
Insider Transactions at Deere & Company
In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
