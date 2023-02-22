PFS Investments Inc. Sells 378 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

PFS Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Etsy by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 383,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,407,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Etsy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,237 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $164,521.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $2,728,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,107 shares of company stock worth $11,833,311. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $124.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $163.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.30.

Etsy Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

