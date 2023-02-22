PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,366,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,266,478,000 after acquiring an additional 409,980 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Accenture by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,802 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,799,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,492,149,000 after buying an additional 29,646 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,598,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,440,525,000 after buying an additional 219,573 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Accenture by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,013,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,867,000 after acquiring an additional 257,986 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $269.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,985,512.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

