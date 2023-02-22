PFS Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 7,033.3% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $151.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.13. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $282.48.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.14). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $557.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,053,866.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Snowflake from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.82.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

