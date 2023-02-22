PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 752 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $129.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day moving average of $128.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

