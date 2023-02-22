PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 2,290 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 364.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,567,000 after acquiring an additional 88,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in SAP by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SAP by 38.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in SAP by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. 5.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAP. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SAP from €130.00 ($138.30) to €135.00 ($143.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of SAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SAP from €115.00 ($122.34) to €120.00 ($127.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on SAP from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.07.

SAP Price Performance

SAP Company Profile

NYSE SAP opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $123.28.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.

Further Reading

