PFS Investments Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stock Position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PBTP. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 473,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 73.5% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 379.3% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 51,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF alerts:

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF stock opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.79. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $24.98.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.