PFS Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,256,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,398,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,035,681,000 after acquiring an additional 437,559 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 737,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,317,000 after acquiring an additional 377,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 907,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,675,000 after purchasing an additional 363,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.62.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.