PFS Investments Inc. Buys 157 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 571.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $70.54 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

