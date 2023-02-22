PFS Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,479.29, for a total value of $2,975,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,421,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,786 shares of company stock worth $19,016,045 in the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO stock opened at $2,573.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,434.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,359.21. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,703.32 and a one year high of $2,610.05.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $25.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,450.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,601.71.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

