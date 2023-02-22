PFS Investments Inc. Acquires 4,554 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

PFS Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Edison International by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 46.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 162,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 51,424 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Edison International by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 586,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 195,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

Edison International Stock Down 1.3 %

Edison International Increases Dividend

NYSE:EIX opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 156.09%.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

