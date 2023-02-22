Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,763 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $51,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 62.8% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its stake in Pfizer by 16.6% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 364,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.1 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.73. 2,469,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,317,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

