PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,264 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.7% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $80,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,254,000 after buying an additional 875,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after purchasing an additional 817,581 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.68. 954,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $186.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

