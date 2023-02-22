Pentair plc (PNR) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on May 5th

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%.

Pentair has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 22.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pentair to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Pentair Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of PNR opened at $54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13. Pentair has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Pentair

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.31.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

