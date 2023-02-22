Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 5,250 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DASH. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 146.9% during the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 3,930,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,190,000 after buying an additional 2,338,233 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after buying an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,262,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,210,000 after buying an additional 1,632,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in DoorDash by 49.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,028 shares during the period. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP raised its position in DoorDash by 100.0% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $2,570,335.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $19,318,208.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 10,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $769,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 213,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,433 shares of company stock worth $5,649,850. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash Trading Down 6.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DASH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.95.

DASH stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.19. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.37 and a 12 month high of $130.20.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Further Reading

