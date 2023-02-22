Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 49,912 Shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 49,912 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of CarParts.com worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CarParts.com by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,719 shares during the last quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 3,351,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after buying an additional 850,110 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,393,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,036,000 after buying an additional 220,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after buying an additional 349,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CarParts.com by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 977,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim Barnes bought 24,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,552.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,597 shares in the company, valued at $407,573.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

PRTS stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $348.09 million, a PE ratio of -638.00 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $9.24.

PRTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th.

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

