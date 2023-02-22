Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 2,862 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,809 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,411 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 2,973 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,671 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPE stock opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.95 and its 200-day moving average is $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.63. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $209.92.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Featured Stories

